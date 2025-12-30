Dane County Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

media release: On Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, Supervisor April Kigeya (Dist. 15) announced her resignation from the Dane County Board of Supervisors, effective Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Supervisor Kigeya has served on the county board since 2022. During her tenure, she served as co-chair of the Community Justice Council's Racial Disparities Subcommittee and vice chair of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee.

“Serving the residents of District 15 has been an honor and a responsibility I have carried with deep care,” said Supervisor April Kigeya (Dist. 15). “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside dedicated colleagues, community partners and residents to advance equity, strengthen public safety and improve the systems that impact people’s everyday lives. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together and thankful for the trust placed in me during my time on the county board.”

“Supervisor Kigeya has brought thoughtfulness, integrity, and a strong commitment to equitable justice to her service on the county board,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “Her leadership has made a lasting impact on Dane County. On behalf of the board, I thank her for her service and wish her continued success in the next chapter.”

Under county ordinance, a vacancy occurring at this point in the term is filled through a temporary appointment made by the county board chair and confirmed by the full county board. The seat will then appear on the ballot during the regular spring election for all county board districts on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

A public hearing regarding the District 15 vacancy applicants will be held on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, to provide applicants the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions about their qualifications and interest in county government from Chair Miles. Members of the public are welcome to express their support or opposition for applicants through written testimony sent to the county board office at board.office.staff@danecounty.gov, or can register and speak in support or opposition at the hearing.

Applicants seeking appointment must be residents of District 15 and file a declaration of candidacy with the Dane County Clerk’s Office. Candidates must circulate nomination papers themselves and obtain signatures from at least 25 electors residing in the district. Nomination papers may be circulated beginning Friday, January 2, 2026, and must be filed with the County Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Declaration of candidacy forms and nomination papers are available through the Dane County Clerk’s Office, Room 106A of the City-County Building, and online at: https://elections.danecounty.gov/Run-For-Office#supervisors. For additional information, contact the Dane County Clerk’s Office at (608) 266-4121.