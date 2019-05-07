Dane County Board Special Election Primary

press release: Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan announced that the March 21 County Board agenda will include a motion to set the special elections for Dane County Board of Supervisors districts 1 and 17 in the city of Madison, and district 33 in the city of Fitchburg. The unusual number of mid-term openings resulted when three members of the Board resigned earlier this year to take positions with Governor Evers’ administration. The special elections will be scheduled to avoid conflicting with other spring elections.

After the County Board orders a special election at their meeting on March 21, candidates may begin circulating nomination papers, and must file those papers, with at least 50 but not more than 200 valid signatures, by 5 pm on Tuesday, April 9. All forms for potential candidates will be available by March 22 at the Office of the County Clerk, Room 106A, 210 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Madison.

A special primary will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, for those districts with three or more candidates contending for the seat. The top two candidates in each of the three races will face off in a general election on June 4. The districts are described below.