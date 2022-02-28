ONLINE: Dane County Broadband Task Force

media release: The Dane County Broadband Task Force will be holding two upcoming virtual public hearings for members of the public to provide input on improving broadband access in Dane County.

The first hearing will take place on Monday, February 28 from 6-8:30pm, the second hearing will take place on Friday, March 4 from 9-11:30am. Information to register is available below:

February 28: https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_I8xdZc6_ Tcab5nE7MMMUDw

March 4: https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_ XOBBNUy1RlSeXrnv8p5SRw

In addition to the public hearings, residents can provide testimony through the following means:

Email: Dane.Broadband.Task.Force@ countyofdane.com

Phone: (608) 266-5758

Mailing Address: Dane County Board of Supervisors 210 MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 362, Madison WI 53703

“We are eager to hear from members of the public, particularly those that have been frustrated by the lack of affordable, reliable coverage for a long time,” said County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff (District 36), who also Chair’s the Broadband Task Force. “We want to acknowledge that providing virtual testimony is not accessible to everyone, especially related to this topic. We are hopeful that the variety of ways to collect input from the public will allow everyone to participate in the Task Force’s work.”

The Task Force was created by 2020 RES 415 and focuses on how to provide broadband access to all of Dane County’s residents, particularly those who live in rural areas where broadband access may be lacking or non-existent. The Task Force meets monthly to explore solutions to inadequate broadband service. This includes collecting data on underserved and vulnerable populations and partnering with stakeholders to identify where broadband is and isn’t available.

The resolution that created the Task Force outlines the work the Task Force will do including: collect data, research and explore various funding mechanisms, partner with stakeholders to identify where there is and is not broadband access, explore alternative solutions, and make recommendations to the County Board on the role of Dane County in facilitating the expansion of broadband services to residents.

“The Task Force has been working to understand the ins and outs of broadband access issues, but the missing piece of understanding this important issue is the feedback from the public. It’s important for us to hear from those that have been and continue to struggle with participating in the world that exists online including banking, telehealth, and schooling,” said County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity (District 37), who is the Vice-Chair of the Task Force.

More information on the Task Force can be found on the Broadband Task Force’s website, available here: https://board.countyofdane. com/initiatives/Broadband- Task-Force