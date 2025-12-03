Dane County Budget Listening Session

media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard will host a series of community listening sessions throughout Dane County in December and January to discuss the recently passed 2026 county budget and share updates on challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.

These listening sessions are an opportunity for residents, local leaders, and stakeholders to hear directly from County Executive Agard about key investments, ongoing fiscal pressures, and priorities for strengthening county services and community well-being. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Listening Session Schedule (note: each listening session will be 1 hour):

Thursday, December 11 | 5:00pm, Windsor Municipal Building, 4430 Windsor Rd., Windsor

Tuesday, December 16 | 11:30am, Mazomanie Community Building, 9 Brodhead St., Mazomanie

Wednesday, December 17 | 5:00pm, Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St., Deerfield

Thursday, December 18 | 12:30pm, Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. Fourth St., Stoughton

Wednesday, January 21 | 7:00 pm County Executive Agard will present at the Dane County Towns Association Meeting, Rutland Town Hall - 785 Center Rd, Stoughton, WI 53589

Members of public are invited to attend any of the sessions.