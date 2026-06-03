Dane County Budget Listening Session

media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard will host three public Budget Listening Sessions to hear directly from residents as the county begins crafting its 2027 budget. These events provide an opportunity for community members to share their ideas, concerns, and priorities for the future of Dane County.

“Developing the county budget starts with listening to the people we serve,” said County Executive Agard. “These listening sessions are an opportunity for residents to share what matters most to them and help shape the priorities that guide our decisions. We are also holding sessions at different times of day to accommodate a variety of work schedules, family commitments, and other responsibilities so as many people as possible can participate.”

Budget Listening Sessions

Monday, June 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Stoughton Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. #1. Stoughton, WI 53589

Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713

Friday, June 12, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593