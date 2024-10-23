media release: Our next Triad presentation is October 23 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled, "Dane County Caregiver Program: Sustainable Caregiving." Jane De Broux, the caregiver specialist for Dane County's Area Agency on Aging, will give the presentation. You will learn all about the Caregiver Program, the National Strategy to Support Caregivers, and the National Family Caregiver Support Program (NFCSP) grants available in Dane County along with resources to help make your caregiving role more sustainable.

The Caregiver Program supports caregivers (age 18 and over) who care for fragile older adults (age 60 and over); and persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia of any age. It also provides support for grandparents and other relative caregivers (age 55 plus) raising children (18 and under); and relative caregivers (age 55 plus) of severely disabled adults (ages 19 – 59) who live with them.

Jane is a member of the National Caregiver Champion Collaborative. This is her 10th year coordinating the Dane County Caregiver Program.

