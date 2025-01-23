media release: Dane County Executive Melissa Agard is pleased to announce the reconvening of the Dane County Community Justice Council (CJC) this week. The Council will meet on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12:15 PM. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, allowing for both in-person attendance at the City-County Building in Room 351 and virtual participation.

To join the meeting in Zoom, click the following link (after you fill out the form, the meeting link and access information will be emailed to you): https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_X6dI_ hSPRPGXJrfGk8E-xw

This link will be active until the end of the meeting. To join the meeting by phone, dial-in using one of the following three toll-free phone numbers: 1-833-548-0276 1-833-548-0282 1-888-788-0099

When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 933 4540 8886

The CJC, composed of key criminal justice leaders, agency stakeholders, and community leaders, is dedicated to fostering justice, equity, and public safety through collaborative and data-driven approaches.

"The reconvening of the Community Justice Council marks a significant step forward in our commitment to an equitable justice system," said County Executive Melissa Agard. "By bringing together diverse perspectives, and experts in justice reform efforts, we aim to implement effective policies that serve all residents of Dane County. My administration has promised from day one to focus on reforming our justice system in ways that will tangibly improve outcomes. The CJC is a key component in these efforts.”

Established in 2008, the CJC provides an ongoing forum for collaboration among criminal justice agencies. Its mission includes facilitating the implementation of efficient, data-driven policies, monitoring the criminal justice system's accountability, and overseeing various initiatives aimed at reducing disparities and enhancing community safety.

Colleen Clark-Bernhardt, Director of the Dane County Office of Justice Reform, emphasized the council's role in driving systemic change: "The CJC's collaborative efforts are crucial as we advance with data driven decisions, equity, and improved criminal justice policy and practice. By leveraging shared data, stakeholder involvement and community engagement, we strive to implement sustainable reforms that reflect our community's values."

District Attorney and CJC Chair Ismael Ozanne highlighted the importance of community involvement: "Engaging with the community is essential to our mission. We encourage public participation in our monthly meetings, where community members can provide input and help shape the policies that impact their lives."

The CJC has played a pivotal role as a collaborative entity, working collectively alongside local advocates, national researchers, and government agencies to develop several key diversion programs in Dane County over the past decade. These initiatives include the Community Restorative Court, Pretrial Reforms, and the creation of up-to-date, accurate data dashboards that track various criminal justice indicators, among many others. These efforts help reduce racial inequities and promote fair and just practice in Dane County. Dane County is one of 40 best practice sites nationally through the National Network of Criminal Justice Coordinating Councils.

For more information about the Dane County Community Justice Council and its initiatives, please visit cjc.danecounty.gov.