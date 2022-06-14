Dane County Cooling Center

media release: Dane County will be opening the Dane County Coliseum as a cooling center during the day Tuesday, June 14. The cooling center at the Coliseum will be open from 10am until 5pm Tuesday. Those accessing the cooling center are encouraged to enter thru the west lobby of the Coliseum (by the large globe).

Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from either of the cooling centers.

Local utilities report they are working vigorously to restore power after this afternoon's storms. At this time, several thousand MGE customers remain without power. MGE anticipates crews will continue to make progress during the day Tuesday at restoring electrical service. Residents are encouraged to monitor websites of local utilities for updates.

Dane County Emergency Management will provide a further update on Tuesday.