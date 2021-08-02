ONLINE: Dane County COVID-19 Relief Grant Q&A Session

media release: Funding available for Dane County nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline for applications is August 13, at 5:00pm.

Dane County has been allocated federal grant funds under the State and Local Government Assistance Program included in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Among the program’s stated purposes is to allow state and local governments to help nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many nonprofits have faced reduced revenue and increased client demand for services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dane County Department of Human Services seeks to boost direct service delivery to clients and community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through a one-time, $5 million grant program for nonprofits that serve Dane County.

A virtual Question & Answer event will be held on August 2 at 1:00 p.m. Register for this event by filling out this form here.

Additional information and an application link can be found here.