Dane County Diverse Business Guaranty Fund Launch

media release: Forward Community Investments (FCI) and Wisconsin Philanthropy Network (WPN) are proud to announce the launch of the Dane County Diverse Business Guaranty Fund (The Fund) in support of FCI's new Small Business Lending Program.

This collaboration, supported by six WPN member organizations, aims to utilize the power of impact investing to unlock wider access to capital for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned businesses in Dane County.

Please join to learn more about FCI's Small Business Lending Program and this innovative approach to impact investing!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 | 11:00am

ULGM BLACK BUSINESS HUB ATRIUM, 2352 South Park Street Madison, WI 53713

PARTNERS: FCI, WPN, Alliant Energy Foundation, Inc., American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Kids Forward Foundation, Inc., Madison Community Foundation, Schlecht Family Foundation, UW Health, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation