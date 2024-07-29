Dane County Executive Candidate Forum

media release: League of Women Voters of Dane County and UW-Madison Center for Communication and Civic Renewal will co-sponsor a candidate forum for the four Dane County Executive candidates. The forum will be held July 29 at the Sequoya Library from 6:30-8 p.m., with all four candidates participating:

• Melissa Agard (melissaagard.com)

• Dana Pellebon (danafordane.com)

• Wes Sparkman (wessparkman.com)

• Regina Vidaver (reginafordane.com)

The event will be hosted by Joy Cardin, retired talk show host at Wisconsin Public Radio and Michael Wagner, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies at the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

This will be a hybrid forum, and those who cannot attend in-person may attend via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for Zoom participants. To register go to: https://bit.ly/4eUhJDL.

To learn about all the candidates on your Aug. 13 primary ballot visit vote411.org.