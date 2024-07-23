Dane County Executive Candidates Forum

media release: Tuesday, July 23rd - 7pm (doors open at 6:15), IBEW Local 159, 5303 Fen Oak Drive

One non-partisan race on the August 13th ballot is for the vacant Dane County Executive. A candidate forum (sponsored by the Dane Dems) will be held on July 23rd. Confirmed attendees are Melissa Agard, Dana Pellebon, Wes Sparkman, and Regina Vidaver.

This is a hybrid event: in person or via Zoom. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtce6qpz8qG92rFK3il9rn3L5_Vi6gDta7#/registration