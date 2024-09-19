Dane County Executive Candidates Forum

media release: Join Families for Justice, Freedom Inc., Urban Triage, and WILPF-Madison, in getting to know the two candidates running for Dane County Executive, Melissa Agard and Dana Pellebon. This race will be on your November 5 ballot.

Thursday, September 19, 5-6 pm, UW South Madison Partnership Space, 2238 South Park St.

The county executive is a powerful local position that approves or vetoes new measures passed by the county board, manages county government agencies and finances, and oversees services, including criminal justice, housing, health services, planning, and land and water use.

Come hear candidates answer questions and get answers on the candidate's plans for Dane County and their vision for our future.

Child care will be available. Sign up for child care here.