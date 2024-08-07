Dane County Executive Candidates Forum

Door Creek Church-Northside 1181 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

The Northside Planning Council is hosting a candidate forum with the four candidates for Dane County executive: Regina Vidaver, Madison District 5 alder; Wes Sparkman, director of Dane County’s Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion; Dana Pellebon, executive director of RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center; and Melissa Agard, District 16 state senator.

Questions: director@northsideplanningcouncil.org

