Dane County Executive Candidates Forum

media release: Join us as four local high school students (Aisha Jabang, La Follette; Oubedatou Ezoula, Middleton; Don'ye Spivey, Sun Prairie; and Sidney Moore, Verona) take the stage to ask hard-hitting questions and share youth perspectives with Dane County Executive candidates. Don't miss this unique chance to hear directly from the candidates and our community's future leaders!

Refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited. RSVP kindly requested at www.ulgm.org/FORUM