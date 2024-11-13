Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: You’re Invited: Inauguration Ceremony at Aliiant Energy Center

Melissa Agard will be taking the oath of office followed by a short reception. Information below!

Date: Wednesday, November 13th

Time: 11:00am

Location: Alliant Energy Center (Lake Rooms)

1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Kindly RSVP to info@melissa-agard.com

Info

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Public Notices
608-266-4114
Google Calendar - Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony - 2024-11-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony - 2024-11-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony - 2024-11-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony - 2024-11-13 11:00:00 ical