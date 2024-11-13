Dane County Executive Inauguration Ceremony
media release: You’re Invited: Inauguration Ceremony at Aliiant Energy Center
Melissa Agard will be taking the oath of office followed by a short reception. Information below!
Date: Wednesday, November 13th
Time: 11:00am
Location: Alliant Energy Center (Lake Rooms)
Kindly RSVP to info@melissa-agard.com
