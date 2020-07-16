Dane County Fair
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
9 am-11 pm, 7/16-19, Alliant Energy Center, with carnival, entertainment, exhibits, food. $8/day ($3 ages 6-11).
Fair Hours: Gates open at 9:00 a.m.
Outdoor Exhibitors and Vendors: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Exhibition Hall: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Carnival: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) - 11:00 p.m. The carnival will operate unless lightning.
Admission: 12 and over - $8/day or $20/season pass; ages 6-11 - $3/day or $6/season pass; 5 and under – free every day.
