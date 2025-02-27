media release: Join us for the Dane County Food Action Plan Launch Event on February 27 from 5:30-7:30pm at Madison College Culinary School (1750 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704). We're bringing together community members to explore the future of food in Dane County and discover how you can play a vital role in shaping it. Your voice matters – help us build a better food system in Dane County.

5:30-6 | Happy hour with hors d’oeuvres & drinks

6-6:30 | Project presentation

6:30-6:45 | Q&A

6:45-7:30 | Tables with facilitated discussions

RSVP To The Event Here

Key Goals: