Dane County Food Action Plan Launch
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for the Dane County Food Action Plan Launch Event on February 27 from 5:30-7:30pm at Madison College Culinary School (1750 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704). We're bringing together community members to explore the future of food in Dane County and discover how you can play a vital role in shaping it. Your voice matters – help us build a better food system in Dane County.
5:30-6 | Happy hour with hors d’oeuvres & drinks
6-6:30 | Project presentation
6:30-6:45 | Q&A
6:45-7:30 | Tables with facilitated discussions
Key Goals:
- Engage the entire Dane County community in creating a regional food system action plan.
- Include diverse voices from every sector of the food chain—from growers to consumers.
- Develop actionable strategies to ensure long-term food security, sustainability, and community health.