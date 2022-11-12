Dane County High School Climate Action Conference

media release: Whether you’ve been involved in activism for years or if you have no experience but want to learn more, the upcoming youth climate conference is an outstanding opportunity to connect and collaborate with environmental activists throughout Dane County, share and learn what you can do to help the environment, and more! All high schoolers in Dane County are invited! Bring a friend!

8:30 AM - Doors Open - Registration

9:30 AM - Welcome & Introductions

10:00 AM - First Keynote Speaker followed by Q&A & Table Discussion

11:00 AM - Second Keynote Speaker followed by Q&A & Table Discussion

12:00 AM - Lunch

12:45 - 1st Breakout Session

1:45 - 2nd Breakout Session

3:00 - Workshop Session - Panel followed by planning at tables

4:15 PM - Concluding Remarks

Admission Free; Parking Free; Lunch Free