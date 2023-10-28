Dane County Humane Society Benefit

media release: Head to the Marquette Hotel Café, 414 S. Baldwin St., for breakfast on Saturday, October 28th while also supporting local animals in need. 50% of purchases will be donated back to DCHS.

There will be new breakfast specials as well as fresh treats for the pup in your life. There are pet-friendly dining spaces both indoors and out, so make sure to bring your furry friends! (Plus, feel free to embrace the season and dress up yourself and your pup in your Halloween costumes.)