Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store Fifth Anniversary

media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) Thrift Store is inviting members of the community to its 5th anniversary celebration from Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 21, at 6904 Watts Road.

Shoppers can earn extra Rover’s Rewards when they stop by the store, 6904 Watts Road in Madison, that weekend for big discounts in the future. Visitors also can purchase raffle tickets during store hours for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including two tickets to the highly anticipated Toto’s Gala on March 15th at Monona Terrace (a $300 value); DCHS Thrift Store gift cards in $100, $50, and $25 amounts; and DCHS merchandise.

In addition, attendees can meet some very sweet and adorable pets available for adoption when they stop by DCHS Thrift Store between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Friday, January 19, and 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21. Follow DCHS Thrift Store on Facebook (@DCHSThriftStore) to see who is expected to attend!

“We hope this weekend event shows our community how grateful we are for their support of our thrift store over the last five years,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator.

What started as an “experiment” in 2019 has turned into a thriving DCHS program, thanks to customers, donors, and volunteers supporting DCHS Thrift Store. Proceeds generated through shopping go to help animals in our community. Read more about DCHS Thrift Store’s history and plans for the future here.

The Thrift Store is open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday and Monday.