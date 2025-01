media release: RSVP's January Zoom Event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, beginning at 1:00 PM. Our presenter will be Olivia Haseley of the Dane County Humane Society. More complete information about the presentation can be found below.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Monday, January 20. We hope you can join us on January 22.