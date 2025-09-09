media release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County has gathered a panel of experts to talk about immigration in Dane County on Sept. 9. The topics covered will include: Basics of immigration; Economic impact of immigrant population; and Rights and protections immigrants maintain.

Speakers will be Christine Neumann-Ortiz, founding executive director of Voces de la Frontera and Voces de la Frontera Action, Armando Ibarra, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the School for Workers and Chican@ and Latin@ Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison and Aissa Olivarez, Managing Attorney at the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC).

The public is invited to this free event, and a hybrid option is offered. Visit https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/forums/dane-county-immigration-issues to learn more and register.