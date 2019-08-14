Dane County Job Center Mural Dedication

press release: Dane Arts Mural Arts with Art and Design Works worked alongside Northside Youth and Community members to paint a monumental, youth designed mural at the Dane County Job Center, as a part of the “Northside Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative.”

DAMA asked Northside Community and Students an important question: “What does it mean ‘to Thrive’?”

The answers were

overcoming adversity

flourishing where you are

having a supportive community

maintaining a connection to nature.

Students wanted to create imagery that shows the struggles and frustrations people are going through as well the hope they all feel. This design came from that conversation - a beautiful King Protea flower bursting through the rubble, thriving in harsh conditions alongside the compass rose pointing north to guide and celebrate home. The rubble represents the hardships - violence, addiction, housing insecurity, racism, job insecurity. The vibrant flower stands for diversity, courage and strength; the strong roots grow, thrive and break through the hardship as a powerful symbol of hope. Join us for the mural dedication on Wednesday, August 14, at 4:30 pm, at the Dane County Job Center!

Artists painted and gathered ideas with young people at Warner Park and Vera Court summer events and at weekly engagements at Sherman Middle School, Shabazz High School, Vera Court Neighborhood Center and Warner Park.

This summer, through generous support from The American Girl Fund for Children, Evjue Foundation, and Hallman Lindsay, 10 Northside youth participated in the DAMA Summer Institute, a six-week program focused on artistic techniques, job readiness skills, and how to lead paint events to create a landmark mural in the community.

Thank You to Our Sponsors