Dane County Juvenile Facility

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for October 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room on the second floor of the Fitchburg Library located at 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg. A description of the project will be presented, and all persons will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to identify both orally and in writing any support, issues, or concerns they believe should be addressed as part of the Environmental Assessment (EA) process for this proposed project.

The EA has been prepared in accordance with the Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act (WEPA), Wisconsin Statutes 1.11, and Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter DOC 335.07.

This project will provide for the planning, design, and construction of a new building for a Type 1 Juvenile Corrections Facility (JCF) located in Fitchburg and Oregon. The facility is anticipated to be approximately 110,000 gross square feet (GSF) and will include the following spaces: rooms for a total of 40 beds; classroom, computer lab, library, media, and teacher spaces; food services; health care services; administrative, mechanical and equipment space; Type 1 security level perimeter fence and locked building; 146 stall parking lot; paved surfaces, lawns, native plantings, storm water controls, and a photovoltaic array; and gym, exercise, courtyards, recreation yards, greenhouses, and agricultural gardening and permaculture spaces.

The intent of this EA process is to evaluate the potential positive and adverse environmental impacts for the project to determine if an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is necessary.

The EA is available to the general public for a 15-day review period starting September 24, 2025, and this notice of availability has been circulated to the appropriate federal, state, and local agencies.

Hard copies of the EA document are available for review at the Village of Oregon and City of Fitchburg Public Libraries Reference Sections and online at https://geiconsultants.sharefile.com/public/share/web-sf31d8f7f4f3b4d26bda5ef26b1a7d1c8.

If you are interested in the potential environmental impact of this project, your comments are welcome in writing by October 10, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.