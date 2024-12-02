Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Meeting

media release: The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department is updating aquatic plant management plans for Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa. A public meeting will be held on to present information about the updated plans. Dane County is required by DNR to update aquatic harvesting plans every 5 years. Staff will discuss the results of recent aquatic plant surveys

and review existing harvest priority maps.

Date: Monday, Dec 2

Time: 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Town of Dunn Town Hall (4156 County Road B, McFarland)

The draft plans can be viewed at https://lwrd.danecounty.gov/What-We-Do/lake-management/aquatic-plant-management/Aquatic-Plant-Management-Plan-Updates

Public comments will be taken at the meeting and via email until January 31, 2025. Comments can be submitted to:

Pete Jopke, Water Resources Planner

jopke.peter@danecounty.gov

(608) 228-4202

Aquatic plant management plans provide an inventory of existing plants in a lake or stream, and describe how native plants will be protected for their role as the foundation of healthy ecosystems, while nuisance vegetation will be controlled and recreational access will be provided. These plans are required by the Department of Natural Resources in order for them to permit aquatic plant harvesting programs under NR 109 Wis. Admin. Code. These plans are approved by the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department works to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources, provide the county’s residents with a broad array of accessible, high quality resource-based recreational services and facilities, and support residents, communities, local governments and other agencies and organizations in their resource management and protection activities.