Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Meeting

media release: Dane County is seeking public input related to Chapter 71: Regulation of Icebound Inland Waters. This ordinance is intended to promote public safety on the icebound (frozen) lakes in Dane County. Regardless of ordinance language, the risk of travel on frozen water is held by the traveler.

The existing ordinance covers the prohibition of cars and trucks, weight limits and floatation requirements for all-terrain vehicles (or similar recreational vehicles), regulation of airboats and hoverboats, parking at public facilities, and docking at piers, mooring buoys and rafts.

“Safety on the water is a year-round priority and must be at the center of how we enjoy and protect our beautiful lakes,” said County Executive Melissa Agard. “I encourage everyone to share their ideas as we work together to keep our lakes safe, accessible, and welcoming for all.”

A public informational meeting for individuals that wish to learn more about the ordinance will be held on Tuesday, June 17th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI 53711. Representatives from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the Land & Water Resources Department will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Public comment will be accepted at the public informational meeting and written comments will also be accepted online through July 15th.

More info: For more information, including an online public comment form, please visit the project website at: https://lwrd.danecounty.gov/ public-comment/review-of- chapter-71