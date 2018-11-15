Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Meeting

press release: Dane County is updating its Land and Water Resource Management Plan and is seeking public input. A land and water resource management plan is a long-term strategic plan that includes an assessment of the natural resource conditions and needs of a county. The process includes input from local citizens as well as resource professionals and directs conservation efforts. While the plan is a 10-year document, it is used in the development of annual work plans and to help apply for conservation grant funding. The process and plan is a holistic approach to land and water resource management that focuses on partnerships and collaboration.

The draft plan is available for comment on the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department website at https://lcd-lwrd.countyofdane. com/Resources/LWRM-Plan. Comments can be submitted online and will be accepted through November 21, 2018. In addition, the Dane County Land Conservation Committee will be hosting a public hearing on November 15, 2018 at 5:00 pm at the Lyman F Anderson Agriculture and Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, room 121 in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Dane County Land & Water Resources Department

The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department works to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural, and historic resources. It provides the county’s residents with a broad array of accessible, high quality resource-based recreational services and facilities, and supports residents, communities, local governments and other agencies and organizations in their resource management and protection activities.