Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Meeting

media release: Dane County Land & Water Resources Department is seeking public input on potential updates to Chapter 49 – Agricultural Performance Standards and Manure Management, Dane County Code of Ordinances. A public informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:00 pm at the Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center at 5201 Fen Oak Drive in Madison. Community members may attend in person or virtually via Zoom.

Potential updates to the ordinance are primarily administrative in purpose and will address typographical errors along with provide better clarity and flow for readability. Additional language is being considered to improve workflows associated with manure storage permitting and certificate of use process. In addition, LWRD is considering discontinuing the county’s winter spreading permit program as it is a redundant requirement associated with state required nutrient management planning.

“Ensuring the public has an opportunity to provide input on the Dane County policies is an important process for implementing the Dane County Way of providing open and clear policy development,” says Melissa Agard, Dane County Executive.

The public hearing will be held in person at the Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center and virtually via Zoom.

To join the meeting on Zoom, use the following registration link. After completing the form, the meeting link and access information will be emailed to you:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xs1BmBEmREWYgSELLKGD3A#/registration

This link will be active until the end of the meeting.

Virtual registration to provide public comment will be accepted until 30 minutes before the start of the meeting. To testify virtually, participants must attend the meeting by Zoom or phone. Speakers will then be unmuted or promoted to panelist status and given time to speak.

To join the meeting by phone, dial-in using one of the following three toll-free phone numbers:

1-833-548-0276

1-833-548-0282

1-888-788-0099

When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 912 5877 9686

Additional information is available on the LWRD website at: https://lwrd.danecounty.gov/public-comment/review-of-chapter-49. Information includes a draft of the updated ordinance language along with a comment form for the public to provide input. Comments are due by June 30, 2026 at 4:30 pm and will be summarized and provided to relevant county departments, supervisors, and committees.