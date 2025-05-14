Dane County Landfill Tour

media release: Explore Dane County’s Waste Management and Recycling Operations with County Executive Melissa Agard

Join County Executive Melissa Agard and the Dane County Department of Waste + Renewables at 10:00am on May 14th for a special tour of the County’s innovative waste management and recycling operations. This bus tour offers an opportunity to interact with the County Executive and Waste + Renewables staff, to learn about the County's efforts to protect the environment and manage materials responsibly.

The tour kicks off with a vist to the TrashLab, Waste + Renewables’ award-winning mobile outreach exhibit, followed by a bus ride to explore several key operations, including:

Clean Sweep : Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling

: Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling Wisconsin’s only construction and demolition material recycling facility

Recycling programs that collected 25,000 tons of materials in 2024

in 2024 Native prairie restoration on a capped and closed landfill section

on a capped and closed landfill section Highly-engineered and closely-monitored landfill operations

The nation’s only municipally-owned and operated Renewable Natural Gas facility

After the tour, County Executive Agard and Waste + Renewables staff will provide updates on the Department’s proposed landfill and Sustainability Campus project. There will also be an interactive activity to gather feedback on the future of waste management in Dane County.

The tour will begin at Hope Park, a gravel parking lot located at 3656 County Hwy AB in McFarland.

All ages are welcome! We ask that all guests wear closed-toed shoes and full-length pants. High-visibility safety vests will be provided.