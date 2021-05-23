Dane County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

press release: Sunday, May 23, 11 am to 3 pm. Sponsored by Dane County Master Gardeners. Parking Lot of Dane County Extension Office at 5201 Fen Oak Drive Madison

From our garden to yours, we offer over 1,200 perennials for sun or shade. Only a few varieties of vegetables and herbs will be offered this year, in limited supply. A link to the Plant Sale Inventory is available at https://dane.extension.wisc. edu/horticulture/teaching- garden/.

Due to COVID, only adults may attend. Masks and social distancing are required. We will be following UW Extension program COVID guidelines which include:

Plant varieties will be placed in rows 6 feet apart, and customers will be asked to move through the sale area in one direction

Attendees who wish to use our wagons or carts to carry their plants must use disposable gloves (provided on-site)

Restroom access is only available to Master Gardener Volunteers working the sale

If you are experiencing any COVID symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with COVID 14 days prior to the sale, you cannot attend

Cash or checks only, please.