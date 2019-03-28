Dane County Mental Health Initiatives

United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Every other month, NAMI Dane County hosts community information meetings. These meetings are intended to facilitate thoughtful discussions and increase public awareness about programs and emerging topics related to mental health in Dane County.

All meetings are held from 6:30pm-8:00pm. Snacks and light refreshments are provided. Registration is not required, but we do ask that you RSVP by calling the office at 608-249-7188 or emailing contact@namidanecounty.org so we know how much food to order.

608-249-7188
