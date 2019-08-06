Dane County National Night Out

press release: The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, offering two locations for citizens in Dane County.

Residents in eastern Dane County can go to the Windsor Sport Complex at 4160 Mueller Road in DeForest from 5:00 to 7:30 pm, and residents in western Dane County can go to Wisconsin Heights High School at 10173 US Highway 14 near Mazomanie from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

National Night Out is a free, family focused event geared toward building relationships between first responders and the citizens they serve.

Each location will have their own displays, including law enforcement/fire/EMS vehicles and equipment. Food and refreshments will be served.

Come out and support law enforcement and community relationships at the 2019 National Night Out!