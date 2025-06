media release: The city of Madison Parks Division invites the community to view the draft 2025-2030 Park & Open Space Plan. See the draft plan, explore the chapters and meet with staff at the Parks Lakeside Offices.

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Parks Lakeside Offices

330 Lakeside Street

Madison, WI 53715

Drop in anytime from 3:30 - 6:30pm.

No registration required.