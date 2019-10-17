RSVP for Dane County Parks Parks Volunteer Celebration

press release: Dane County Parks - Volunteer Program would like to invite you to our annual Volunteer Appreciation Gathering. This event is our way of saying thanks for the countless hours you have given to support Dane County Parks over the past year. Take this opportunity to meet other volunteers, relax, eat and enjoy.

4:30 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday October 22, 2019, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison WI

Sponsored by The Foundation for Dane County Parks. We will be providing dinner and beverages. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice. Come and join us and feel free to bring your partner/spouse. Please RSVP by Tuesday, 10/17/19 so we have time to purchase the provisions.

If you haven't already RSVP HERE

Questions? Contact Rhea Stangel-Maier Email: Stangel-Maier@countyofdane.com Phone: (608) 224-3601