Dane County Parks Public Hearing

Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center 5201 Fen Oak Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release:

he Dane County Park Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Proposed 2018 Park Fee increases on September 27, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Lyman Anderson Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison WI 53718

 There are two proposed fee increases for 2018. The fee increases are associated with the Cooperative Dog Park and Lake Access Program.  These fee increases will help us continue to operate and maintain services. The fee increases where approved with the increases being split over a two-year period - 2017 and 2018.

