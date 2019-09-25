Dane County Parks Public Meeting

press release: The Dane County Park Commission will hold a public hearing regarding proposed 2020 park fee increases. The hearing will take place on September 25, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Lyman Anderson Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive Madison, WI 53718. If you are unable to make this meeting, feedback, and/or questions can be sent to dane-parks@countyofdane.com, or mailed to the Dane County Park office at 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, Madison, WI 53718.

The Dane County Park Commission sets the fee structure for services provided in Dane County Parks. Each year, the fees are evaluated and adjusted in order to offset operational and maintenance costs associated with the various park activities. Last year, the Park Commission elected not to raise permit fees. This year, modest increases in a few service areas have been proposed, including camping, disc golf, and combined trail permits.

A complete list of the current and proposed 2020 park fees is available by visiting:

https://www.danecountyparks. com/Information/Fees.

Permits are available online at www.reservedane.com, by calling (608) 224-3730 or at the

Parks office located at 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, Monday through Friday, 7:45am - 4:30pm.

For more information, please contact Dane County Parks at (608) 244-3766 or visit the parks website at www.danecountyparks.com