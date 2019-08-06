Dane County Parks Public Meeting

press release: Dane County Parks staff will hold a public information meeting to present the vegetation plan for Prairie Moraine County Park. The vegetation plan was developed with input from the public and is in accordance with the Prairie Moraine Master Plan. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30pm at the Verona Public Library (500 Silent St. Verona, WI 53593).

Prairie Moraine County Park has a unique cultural and natural history and is one of the most visited and popular parks in Dane County. The park supports a dog exercise area, as well as an important section of the Ice Age Trail located along the terminal moraine of the last glaciation. Staff and volunteers are working to combat invasive species, promote native grasses and flowers, and manage park vegetation for public enjoyment. Learn about the vegetation goals for the parks and what you can do to pitch in!

For more information or for park users who cannot attend this meeting contact Parks Botanist/Naturalist, Lars Higdon: higdon.la@countyofdane.com

To review the Prairie Moraine Master Plan visit:

https://www.danecountyparks. com/documents/MasterPlan/ PrairieMoraine-MasterPlan.pdf

To review the Prairie Moraine Vegetation Plan visit: https://www.danecountyparks. com/documents/MasterPlan/ Prairie-Moraine-Vegetation- Plan.pdf