Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

press release: Lake View Hill -- Tree and Brush Removal Volunteer Workday

02/01/2022 and 2/04/2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sign-Up is Required: https://signup.com/go/GahZBrQ

Please arrive by 8:50 am as we would like to be ready to start 9:00 am sharp. In case of cancellation due to weather, a notification will be made via email and phone to participants who have signed up.

About :

During these winter workdays staff and volunteers work to restore land by removing invasive brush (e.g. honeysuckle, buckthorn, autumn olive, etc.), non-native trees (e.g. black locust) and sometimes native trees that are common in WI but are not desirable in the habitat we are working in. Two roles are needed to be filled by volunteers - a Hauler and Sawyer role. We will give an introduction and training to those unfamiliar to this workday. Participants should be ready to work in winter conditions and should dress for the weather (thick socks, layers, etc.) and wear non-synthetic materials that won’t be melted by falling embers, as we will likely be burning brush piles if conditions permit. Bring drinking water and a snack if desired.

- Haulers assist sawyers by moving cut items such as branches and stumps away from the sawyer's work location. We will have a skid steer and grapple to do the heavy-lifting but haulers will need to help drag and pile these items in areas where the machine can access them. Haulers will also be responsible for treating cut stumps with herbicides to prevent re-growth of what was cut. If you'd rather not work with herbicides please let us know.

- Sawyers will be operating chainsaws to cut brush and various sizes of trees. We will work with you to understand and accommodate your comfort level with using a chainsaw. Sawyers should be Dane County Parks registered volunteers with a signed chainsaw waiver and copy of their chainsaw safety certification on file with DCP.

COVID-19 Guidelines: Unlike last year we are not limiting our participant numbers. Please be mindful of maintaining 6' of physical distance between each other. We will be sanitizing shared equipment. Do not attend if experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms.

For further questions, please contact : Lars Higdon (608) 286-9497 higdon.lars@countyofdane.com or Shane Otto (608) 575-0396 otto.shane@countyofdane.com

Lake View Hill County Park, 1202 Northport Dr. Madison, WI 53704. Parking is available up the hill by the DHS building. Please arrive no later than 8:50 AM so we can start promptly at 9 AM. Locations listed are meeting places so late comers may not find us. Call Lars, Shane, Tom or Claire if needed. In case of cancellation due to weather, a notification will be made via email and phone to participants who have signed up.