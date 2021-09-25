Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

press release: Come out and support Dane County Parks on National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 25, from 9 am to noon.

Stewardship leaders from the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area and the Lussier Family Heritage Center will guide volunteers in a variety of woodland improvement tasks, including invasive species removal and possibly native tree/shrub planting. No land management skills are necessary, and teens (13 and older) are welcome with parental supervision. This Dane County Parks woodland is part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area located in southeast Madison.

All tools, including gloves, are provided. Please wear long clothing and stable footwear, and also bring drinking water and sun protection.

Signup is required with Clare at: carlson.clare@countyofdane. com . The event is limited to 50 volunteers, so sign up soon. Groups are welcome.

We will meet at the Lower Yahara River Trailhead Parking Area, 3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI 53711. In the event of inclement weather, please visit www. friendsofcapitalsprings.org for cancellation information by 8am on the day of the event.