Dane County Parks Volunteer Work Day

media release: Join our Natural Areas staff for a morning collecting seeds in various habitats – prairie, woodland, oak savanna all across the County at different parks each week. Seeds are collected to plant and enhance lands in other natural areas for pollinators, wildlife, and land restoration. Join us for what will be a unique and rewarding experience. No prior experience is needed. All tools and training will be provided. Children are welcome if chaperoned. Groups (students or other) need to contact staff directly to register and talk over logistics.

As a note - like last year we are holding several seed collection events on the same day at different locations. Please make sure you know which event you are signed up for before heading out!

Location:

Meet at Yahara Heights County Park (not the dog park) - West end of Caton Ln, Waunakee

We begin promptly at 9am, those arriving late can call Shane, Lars, or Leah for directions to our working area.

How to Prepare:

What to Know:

All tools and training are provided.

Bring drinking water (extra if hot out)

A snack if you'd like

Sunscreen

Bug spray (if bugs bother you)

In case of cancellation due to weather, a notification will be made via email and/or phone to participants who have signed up.

What to Wear:

Wear clothing suitable for walking off trail in tall (hip-height or higher) vegetation.

Close-toed shoes (boots or sneakers are good choices).

Breathable, loose-fitting clothing is best in the summertime.

long pants and long sleeves are recommended.

Accessibility:

Volunteers should be comfortable with walking on uneven terrain.

View our Open Restrooms web page for bathroom availability. If there is no bathroom at a workday site, either use one before the workday or ask staff to suggest a nearby public location.

Questions?

Lars Higdon, Botanist/Naturalist

Shane Otto, Botanist/Naturalist