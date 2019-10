press release: The Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion (OEI) invites you to participate in the 2019 Dane County Procurement Seminar. The Procurement Seminar is an opportunity for minority, women, disadvantage and emerging small business owners to learn more about the County’s procurement process and prospective contracting opportunities. Participants will hear from Dane County Purchasing Division, the Department of Public Works, Highway and Transportation, and Dane County Airport /Concessionaire representatives.