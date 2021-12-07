Dane County Public Works & Transportation Committee

media release: The Public Works and Transportation Committee will be holding a virtual informational meeting for members of the public on December 7, 2021 at 5:30pm.

Members of the public that are interested in attending the informational meeting can register to attend by following the information at the top of the agenda: https://dane.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=909052&GUID=C710012A-7569-4E70-8DDC-3B7774C240EE (or see below).

At the meeting there will be a presentation from Waste and Renewables Department Director John Welch on the proposed future Waste and Renewables Sustainability Campus and landfill.

“It is important for members of the public to hear about what is currently happening, and what the future looks like at the Dane County landfill,” said County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff (District 36), who is also Chair of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to provide comments and ask questions at the meeting, but also in advance by emailing waste.renewables@countyofdane. com.

“The County has always tried to be a good neighbor and resident of the surrounding community. A transparent process that addresses our neighbors’ questions and concerns is essential as we make decisions about the future of this necessary service,” said County Board Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34), who is also Chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee.

Details about the proposed project and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here: https://landfill.countyofdane. com/projects/ WastandRenewableProjects/ Sustainability-Campus

It is projected that there are less than 10 years of landfill space remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill. The County is proposing to use a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course as the next site for the landfill, which will include development of a sustainable business park or “Sustainability Campus” to divert waste and create local circular economies.

To join the meeting in Zoom, click the following link (after you fill out the form, the meeting link and access information will be emailed to you): https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EvuUrJkmReyhAPaDWob25Q

This link will be active until the end of the meeting. To join the meeting by phone, dial-in using one of the following three phone numbers: 1-833-548-0276; 1-833-548-0282; 1-888-788-0099

When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 939 2916 3171

You can submit questions prior to the meeting. Please send them to: Waste.Renewables@countyofdane.com. Written questions during the meeting will be accepted via the Q&A feature in zoom.