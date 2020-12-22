ONLINE: Dane County Redistricting Commission

A big part of what happens with the data from the decennial national census is the redrawing of political districts, which can effect both state and federal legislative seats. (As Wisconsinites have been painfully aware of for the last decade, it also often leads to gerrymandering, but that is a topic for another time.) The public can be an eyewitness to how one set of local maps are created; the Dane County Redistricting Commission began meeting in October, ahead of when the serious business of creating maps begins with the publication of census data in early 2021. The December meeting includes a presentation by Justice Castaneda on the geography of historic and institutional racism in Dane County. See below for info on how to join via Zoom.

media release: The next meeting of the Dane County Redistricting Commission will take place on Tuesday, December 22, at 5:00 p.m. An agenda is attached. Agendas and updated meeting information are also available on Legistar. This is a virtual meeting on Zoom, and is open to the public. More information about how to register to attend this meeting by internet or by phone is described in the top of the agenda (or see below). If you would like more information about the Redistricting Commission and its work, please visit the project website.

