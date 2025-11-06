Dane County Regional Airport Amended Draft Noise Compatibility Program

media release: Dane County Regional Airport is inviting community members to provide input on the Airport’s Amended Draft Noise Compatibility Program (NCP) during a public comment period open through November 24, 2025.

The NCP, part of the Airport’s ongoing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 150 Noise Study, includes several proposed measures intended to reduce aircraft noise impacts and improve land use compatibility around the Airport.

The Amended Draft NCP and additional background materials are available online through the Airport’s Part 150 Noise Study web page at msnairport.com/about/noise- abatement/part-150-study.

Printed copies are also available for public review during the comment period at the Dane County Regional Airport during normal business hours and at the Lakeview Public Library.

To make participation as convenient as possible, the Airport will host three identical open houses where attendees can drop in at any time during the event to review materials, ask questions, and share feedback. Parking is free at each event. Each open house will present the same information, allowing participants to attend at their convenience.

Thursday, November 6, 2025 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Airport Terminal Lobby between Doors 1 and 2.

Friday, November 7, 2025 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Airport Terminal Lobby between Doors 1 and 2.

Saturday, November 8, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Madison College (1701 Wright Street) in the Welcome Center / Atrium. Use the Wright Street entrance.

“The Airport’s goal is to ensure the Noise Compatibility Program reflects the needs and values of our community,” said Mark Papko, Executive Director of Dane County Regional Airport. “We’re committed to transparency throughout this process and want the public to clearly understand what we’re proposing and why. By aligning the program with community feedback, we’re also helping position it for federal funding eligibility, which is an important step to ensure any recommended measures can be efficiently implemented.”

"I am very happy that we are revising this plan to have the highest chance of approval by the federal government, and that noise mitigating renovations and insulation are back on the table," said Tommy Rylander, Dane County Board of Supervisors District 12. "I look forward to hearing from constituents around the airport about how this noise affects their daily lives, and how we can help."

The Airport recently rescinded the Noise Compatibility Program submitted to the FAA in November 2024 to better align the program with stakeholder and public interests. The Amended Draft NCP includes updates to several noise abatement and land use measures, such as enhanced coordination on local land use policies, a contingency for potential land acquisition, and the addition of a sound insulation program for eligible homes.

The Airport actively encourages public participation in this process. Comments and questions may be submitted by email to Part150Study@msnairport.com or in writing at any of the open houses through November 24, 2025.

For additional information, visit the Airport’s Part 150 Noise Study website: www.msnairport.com/about/ noise-abatement/part-150-study.