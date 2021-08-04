ONLINE: Dane County Regional Airport Commission

press release: The Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) Commission will host a community information session on August 4th at 5:30 PM regarding the PFAS remediation process at the airport. Staff from the airport, the county, and the 115th Fighter Wing will present plans and discuss the progress of the remediation effort. Presentations will include an update from the 115th Fighter Wing about the Remedial Investigation (RI) awarded to Truax Field by the National Guard Bureau. A previously scheduled in-person public meeting had been cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Additional community information sessions will be scheduled in the future as the remediation process continues to progress.

The August 4th meeting is being held virtually. The public can access the meeting with the Zoom application or by telephone.

To join the meeting in Zoom, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ 7pluRAHcRVqIPDuTkV0Fjw

To join the meeting by phone, dial in using one of the following three phone numbers: 1 833 548 0276; 1 833 548 0282; 1 888 788 0099. When prompted, enter the following Webinar ID: 857 3567 9516

Members of the public will have an opportunity to make comments to the commission, limited to three minutes per person. Any members of the public wishing to register to speak on an agenda item must register ahead of time using the link above.

Members of the public may also submit questions about the remediation that they hope will be addressed during the presentations. Complex questions may require more time to gather information for an effective response, therefore every submitted question may not be addressed during the presentations. The answers to those questions will be posted in the FAQ section of the DCRA PFAS information page linked below following the meeting. All questions for the August 4th meeting must be submitted by August 2nd to: airinfo@msnairport.com.

The presentation information from the commission meeting will also be added to the DCRA PFAS information page after the meeting, which can be found at the following address: https://www.msnairport.com/ about/ecomentality/PFAS- Information