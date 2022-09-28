Dane County Regional Housing Strategy Kick-Off

media release: Dane County, in partnership with DCCVA, and more than 15 cities, towns and villages, and dozens of housing stakeholders, non-profit organizations, private sector partners, and housing developers are kicking-off a year-long strategic planning process! The RHS is meant to build on the current work being done, and invite newcomers to get engaged. The RHS will identify strengths and weaknesses in our efforts. The RHS Housing Advisory Committee will work together across sectors and communities to identify strategies we can't pursue alone, to help expedite the development and preservation of affordable and workforce housing.

The strategic planning process will be lead by SB Friedman Development Advisors, and All Together. Kick-off is on Wed., September 28, 2022, from 6:30-8:30, Lussier Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison, WI 53711.

Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi; County Board Chair, Patrick Miles; and, Deputy Mayor from the City of Madison, Christie Baumel, will be there to help kick-off the event, and offer opening remarks.

The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy is open to the public. For more information, please visit the RHS website, updated weekly, or contact Olivia Parry at parry@countyofdane.com.

Thank you to our generous RHS Sponsor Partners, who helped make this important work possible!

You can sign up for monthly RHS updates here!