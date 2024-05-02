media release: Join the RHS Housing Advisory Committee (HAC) and VIP’s as we kick off the Dane County Regional Housing Strategy, a five year strategic action plan to address the housing crisis in Dane County!

Mayor, Satya Rhodes, city of Madison; Dane County supervisors; Bob Wipperfurth, president, village of Windsor and the Dane County Cities and Villages Association; and, other VIPs will help us kick off the RHS Strategic Action Plan!

RHS Advisory Committee members will share their top housing priorities and action items, some of the key report results, and examples of new 2024 RHS housing activities already underway!

A summary video will be previewed to provide meeting attendants with insights into the strategic planning process and the work that went into developing the five year strategic action plan. Next steps to address the housing crisis, and how to get involved will also be shared.

Food and refreshments will be served, and great music will be played! Doors open at 6:00 pm for networking and meeting new housing colleagues.

The event is free and open to the public. Please join us!