media release: Our next Triad presentation is December 17 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled, "Dane County Sheriff's Mental Health Team." Mental Health Deputy Leslie Fox will give the presentation. Please join us to learn more about the Sheriff's Office's efforts to develop a specialized team to assist patrol deputies to respond compassionately and cost-effectively to calls involving mental illness.

In 2023, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office developed a Mental Health Team in order to provide and enhance the Sheriff’s Office's level of service to the community. Mental health providers have the primary responsibility to diagnose and treat individuals with mental illness, but due to limited services, waitlists and the overall nature of mental illness, Deputies continue to respond to increased calls for service stemming from mental illness. Therefore, the need arose to create a specialized team to assist patrol in a mental health problem oriented policing initiative.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.