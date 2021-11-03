Dane County Sheriff's Department Visit

media release: Metcalfe's Hilldale (726 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wis.) is pleased to be joined by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, along with fourth-generation co-owner Tim Metcalfe, and Dane County Sheriff deputies who will work together as guest baggers on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In addition, the community is welcome to explore Dane County Sheriff's department equipment that afternoon, including squad cars, trucks, and can have a chance to meet a K-9 team. Community deputies who work across the county will be there with information about programs, services and giveaways. A Recruitment Deputy will also be available for anyone interested in learning more about opportunities to work with the sheriff's department. And snacks will be available for purchase from Boar's Head.

